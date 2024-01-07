Baystate Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $22,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $144.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.64 and a 200-day moving average of $137.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.