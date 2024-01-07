BCE (NYSE:BCE) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.50.
BCE Trading Up 0.3 %
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. On average, analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
BCE Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6969 per share. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 159.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 88.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 120,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
