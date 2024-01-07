bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.85

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.85 and traded as high as $2.99. bebe stores shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 28,483 shares traded.

bebe stores Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85.

bebe stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%.

bebe stores Company Profile

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

