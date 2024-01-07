Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned 4.74% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

