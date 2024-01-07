Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.7 %
NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.50.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.