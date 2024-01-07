BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $55.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BRBR. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 328.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after buying an additional 9,940,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 11,443.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,384,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

