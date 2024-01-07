Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Biogen by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.67.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $257.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.55 and a 200-day moving average of $258.48. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.05. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.86 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

