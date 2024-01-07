Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $319.67.

Biogen Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $257.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen has a 52 week low of $220.86 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.48. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.05.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

