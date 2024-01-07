Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Price Performance

BGI opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Birks Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Birks Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Birks Group by 45.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

