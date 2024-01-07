BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Head to Head Survey

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Free Report) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Beyond Commerce and BIT Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

3.6% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Beyond Commerce has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -31.00% N/A -26.79% BIT Mining -46.87% -60.94% -35.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beyond Commerce and BIT Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.05 million 0.41 -$2.38 million N/A N/A BIT Mining $650.23 million 0.09 -$155.41 million ($12.53) -0.42

Beyond Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIT Mining.

Summary

Beyond Commerce beats BIT Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience management, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Akron, Ohio.

