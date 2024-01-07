BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives $35.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BJ’s Restaurants

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $120,642.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 5,061 shares of company stock worth $163,368 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $752.84 million, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.06. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $37.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.89.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $318.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.