BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $782.83. The stock had a trading volume of 470,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $738.15 and its 200 day moving average is $701.73. The firm has a market cap of $116.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $774.93.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

