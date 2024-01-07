BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Stake Lowered by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,127,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 4.7% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.93% of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $56,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.39 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28.

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

