Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,675,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 14,643.4% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $122.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.68.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

