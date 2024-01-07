Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 3,097 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $228,465.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,432,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Wednesday, December 20th, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90.

On Friday, November 24th, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,340 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,370 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $197,178.70.

Block Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:SQ opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.08. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CLSA raised Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Block

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Block by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $1,484,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Block by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 93,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,915,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,367,000 after purchasing an additional 585,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.