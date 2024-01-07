Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.49

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and traded as low as $4.01. Blue Dolphin Energy shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 7,530 shares.

Blue Dolphin Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $63.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.15.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a return on equity of 134.85% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility.

