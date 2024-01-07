BluePath Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IWS opened at $114.37 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $117.18. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

