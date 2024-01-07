BluePath Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,890 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 69,474 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average is $57.74.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
