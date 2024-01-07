BluePath Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 437 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 437 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $386.44 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $389.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.09. The stock has a market cap of $126.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

