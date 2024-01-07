BluePath Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,500 Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,087,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,063,000 after purchasing an additional 594,546 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,200,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 34,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RITM shares. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Rithm Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE RITM opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.01%. Rithm Capital’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

