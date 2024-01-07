BluePath Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,331,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,739,000 after purchasing an additional 212,945 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,555 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,448,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

