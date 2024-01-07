BluePath Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

EFG stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

