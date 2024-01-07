BluePath Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Softbank Group CORP. grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 202.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 696,727 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 714,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,520,000 after acquiring an additional 144,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 54.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 178,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 19.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 502,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after acquiring an additional 82,116 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 51,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $2,694,308.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 406,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,406,217.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 76,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $3,545,995.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,949.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 51,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $2,694,308.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,406,217.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 333,711 shares of company stock valued at $17,174,740. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74. Symbotic Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.27 and a beta of 2.04.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 105.30%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Symbotic’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Symbotic Profile

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

