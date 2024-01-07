BluePath Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 558 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $83.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.72. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.99.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.19.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

