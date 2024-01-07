BluePath Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 604 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $126.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.36. The company has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $129.20.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

