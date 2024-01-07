BluePath Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 806 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $189.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.59 and its 200-day moving average is $181.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.19 and a 1-year high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

