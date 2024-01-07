BluePath Capital Management LLC Invests $104,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $54.33 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.56.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

