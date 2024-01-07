BluePath Capital Management LLC Invests $165,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,497 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 71,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at $443,834.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

