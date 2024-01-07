BluePath Capital Management LLC Invests $60,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 508,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,548,000 after purchasing an additional 50,947 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 64,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $56.17.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.