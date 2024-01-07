BluePath Capital Management LLC Invests $79,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $193.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.