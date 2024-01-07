BluePath Capital Management LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $809,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXN opened at $65.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $43.95 and a 1-year high of $68.62.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

