BluePath Capital Management LLC Makes New $90,000 Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2024

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBSFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 71,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1419 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

