BluePath Capital Management LLC Makes New $98,000 Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BWA opened at $34.99 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 14.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.