BluePath Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the first quarter valued at about $201,000.

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF Stock Performance

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.67. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $25.07.

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (SENT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses data analytics to invest in US-listed stocks with near-term revenue upside potential while hedging overall market exposure. SENT was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

