BluePath Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $480.03 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $508.78. The firm has a market cap of $112.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $468.76 and a 200-day moving average of $458.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

