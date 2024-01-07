BluePath Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.9% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.3 %

FISV stock opened at $132.57 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.