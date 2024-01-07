BluePath Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPHD. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,713,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 283,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 113,838 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,539,000. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 229,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TPHD opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $33.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

