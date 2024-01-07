BluePath Capital Management LLC Takes $101,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,134 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 98,557.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,418,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE TJX opened at $91.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.68. The company has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $94.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.