BluePath Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 32,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,664,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 714,558 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNL shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

GNL stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.354 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.48%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -86.59%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

