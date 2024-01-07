BluePath Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $70.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.21. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $70.77.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

