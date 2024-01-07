BluePath Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:EL opened at $137.30 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.12.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Citigroup decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

