BMO Capital Markets Raises Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $430.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $366.00 to $430.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $363.38.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $371.69 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $275.67 and a 12 month high of $396.91. The firm has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $364.98 and its 200-day moving average is $345.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total value of $815,432.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,485,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total transaction of $815,432.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,485,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,811 shares of company stock worth $4,632,601. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

