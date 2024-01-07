Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $50.56

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$50.56 and traded as high as C$51.94. Bombardier shares last traded at C$51.63, with a volume of 1,229 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.93. The firm has a market cap of C$637.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.85.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

