Boralex (TSE:BLX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.84

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.84 and traded as high as C$33.07. Boralex shares last traded at C$33.04, with a volume of 227,533 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BLX shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Desjardins raised Boralex from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boralex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.38.

Boralex Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$31.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.91.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.10 million. Boralex had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 3.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Boralex Inc. will post 1.1013734 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.96%.

Insider Transactions at Boralex

In related news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,418,450.00. Insiders have acquired 55,295 shares of company stock worth $1,427,286 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

