BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner makes up about 1.3% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.15% of BorgWarner worth $14,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in BorgWarner by 86.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 37.7% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 76.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 14.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

