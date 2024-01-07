Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Bridge Investment Group has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $332.96 million, a PE ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Bridge Investment Group had a positive return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -234.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,083,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 115,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30,787 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,353,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 36,193 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,810,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after acquiring an additional 44,118 shares in the last quarter. 58.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

