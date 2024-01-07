Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Purchases 114,000 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 82.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Copart accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Copart by 100.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 163,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 82,169 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Copart by 130.9% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 94,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 53,762 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Copart by 84.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 398,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,184,000 after purchasing an additional 182,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 74.8% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 580,765 shares of company stock worth $27,384,320. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,008,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,140. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average of $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

