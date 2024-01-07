Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 16,309 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 61.7% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 33,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 323.5% during the third quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 81,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSU opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.90. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $31.32.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

