Brighton Jones LLC Buys 813 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

RSP opened at $155.71 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $158.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.13 and a 200-day moving average of $147.72.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

