Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,634 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $284,663,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

