Brighton Jones LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHA stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

